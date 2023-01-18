Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
Breaking News: Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 3:14 pm
Breaking News: Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year as a January market rally sputtered. Technology stocks led the way lower, including a 1.9% drop in Microsoft after the tech titan joined others in its industry in announcing layoffs. Weak readings on retail sales and industrial production also helped keep investors in a selling mood.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow lost 1.8%. Treasury yields fell broadly. Japanese stocks ended higher after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would raise rates to fight inflation.



