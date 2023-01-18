Carlisle ISD administrator arrested for alleged failure to report possible sexual assault

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 1:31 pm

PRICE – A Carlisle ISD administrator was arrested for allegedly failing to report a possible sexual assault on the junior high campus. According to our news partner KETK, Carlisle ISD Superintendent Michael Payne says that the incident involved “one student’s conduct toward another” and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement. The district did not immediately release the name of the administrator who was arrested. “Student safety is of paramount importance,” Payne said. “The offending student was disciplined which included removal from CISD campuses and elimination of any threat to students.” Payne said on Wednesday the district is hopeful that with “additional evidence and clarification” the matter will be resolved.

