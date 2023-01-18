Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 12:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can often be blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked into the San Francisco company’s headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it? Twitter has gotten rid of most of its workforce, and has fallen behind on rent and contract obligations. Now it is auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture, and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large spaces now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC