Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 12:48 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can often be blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked into the San Francisco company’s headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it? Twitter has gotten rid of most of its workforce, and has fallen behind on rent and contract obligations. Now it is auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture, and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large spaces now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past.

