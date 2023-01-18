Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
Can we BE any more in love? Brach’s introduces ‘Friends’-themed candy hearts

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 12:02 pm
Courtesy Brach's

In celebration of Valentine's Day, and the Friends episode "The One with the Candy Hearts," confectioner Brach's has announced a limited-edition collabo for its classic candy hearts.

The Friends Conversation Hearts feature 26 iconic quotes from the beloved sitcom, including "PIVOT," "Ur My LBSTR," "MOO POINT" and, if things go wrong, of course, "ON A BREAK."

The candies come in watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange flavors.

In its announcement, Brach's said, "Friends is an iconic pop culture representation of friendships, so it was a natural collaboration to team up for friends and families to enjoy this Valentine's Day."

Of course, the candy company's traditional hearts will also on sale for V-Day.

