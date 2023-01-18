Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
Goodman-LeGrand Museum closed for annual maintenance

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 11:56 am
Goodman-LeGrand Museum closed for annual maintenanceTYLER — The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, on North Broadway in downtown Tyler, will be closed for annual maintenance from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28. During this time, the house and museum, including all the artifacts, will be cleaned and polished for necessary preservation, according to a news release. Officials say some pieces will undergo refresh and restoration work to conserve for future generations. For more information, call Goodman Museum Supervisor Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1286.



