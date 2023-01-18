$4.5M in public safety grants approved for East Texas region

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 11:52 am

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announces $4.5 million in grants from the Governor’s Public Safety Office awarded to East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits. According to a news release, the Governor’s Public Safety Office administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans. ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds annually. Click here for a more complete report.

Go Back