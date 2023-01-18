Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
One man arrested following Cherokee County standoff

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 8:34 am
One man arrested following Cherokee County standoffCHEROKEE COUNTY — Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our news partner KETK, the man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence on CR 4126 around 5:30 Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s office and Jacksonville Police Department were investigating the residence due to reported stolen property when Charles barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms. Charles was arrested without further incident.



