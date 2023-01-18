Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 3:30 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nine-person jury has been seated to hear a trial that will determine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheated investors by asserting in 2018 tweets that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The five-hour process set the stage for opening statements to begin Wednesday in the case. The trial is expected to include testimony from Musk to explain his thinking while engaged in one of his favorite activities — tweeting on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets fueled a rally in the company’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later.



