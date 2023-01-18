Today is Wednesday January 18, 2023
Four Tennessee church members killed in Texas plane crash

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 3:29 am
YOAKUM (AP) — A small plane crash in Texas has left four members of a Tennessee church dead and the lead pastor injured. That’s according to authorities and the Harvest Church, located in the Memphis suburb of Germantown. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed Tuesday morning in an open field south of an airport in Yoakum. The city of about 6,000 people is about 100 miles east of San Antonio. The church says lead pastor Kennon Vaughan is in stable condition at a Texas hospital. The church identified the four people killed as the church’s executive vice president, Bill Garner; church elder Steve Tucker; and members Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer.



