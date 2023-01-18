Man gets 60 years in prison in slaying of Fort Worth officer

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2023 at 3:28 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer. Thirty-seven-year-old Samuel Mayfield on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Tarrant County prosecutors say Mayfield didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed. Prosecutors say Dacion Steptoe opened fire on officers, killing Hull. Then another officer fatally shot Steptoe. The other two men — Mayfield and Timothy Huff — were arrested and charged in Hull’s death.

Go Back