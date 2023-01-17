Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Abbott begins third term promising safer schools

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 5:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms. But Abbott did not specifically mention last year’s Uvalde school shooting or offer specific proposals in his inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol. Abbott touched on mental health and made assurances of swift albeit still undetermined action as he began an ninth year in office. It is doubtful the GOP-controlled Legislature would raise the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old, which has been the biggest demand by the most vocal families in Uvalde.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC