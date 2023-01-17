Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
Breaking News: Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 3:26 pm
Breaking News: Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading: NEW YORK (AP) – Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.



