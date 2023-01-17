Marshall police seek leads in shooting

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 2:54 pm

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking leads as they continue to investigate a weekend shooting at Jucy’s Taco on Victory Drive. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were transported to a hospital in Marshall. Deputies from Harrison County assisted Marshall PD in attempting to locate the possible suspect. Marshall PD now says detectives and Task Force Officers are working on the case using all resources.

HCSO said the possible suspect is a Black male wearing black clothing and possibly driving a silver Nissan Murano. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575, and those wishing to remain anonymous should call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

