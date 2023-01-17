Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 2:34 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley judge Tuesday begen questioning potential jurors to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later after it became apparent that Musk did not have the funding for a buyout after all. Investors then sued him. They said Tesla shares would not have swung so widely in value if he had not dangled the prospect of buying the company for $420 per share.



