Boil water notice for part of Tyler area

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 2:13 pm

TYLER — Due to a planned repair to the water main, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Dean Water Supply Corporation public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Officials with the Tyler area water supplier note that hildren, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow directions posted on the company’s website. Click here for further information and updates.

