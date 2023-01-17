Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 12:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Fola Alabi pleaded guilty in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering. According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest before asking for money. The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho, and South Dakota.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC