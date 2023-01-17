Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
Davos organizers: Musk wasn't invited despite what he says

January 17, 2023
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders, and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Musk wasn’t among the notables gathering in the ritzy Alpine town this week to talk about global issues, though he says he was invited. Forum spokesman Yann Zopf knocked that down Tuesday, saying the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015.” Musk said in a tweet Dec. 22: “My reason for declining the Davos invitation” was because it sounded boring.



