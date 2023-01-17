Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Traffic advisory in Southeast Tyler

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Traffic advisory in Southeast TylerTYLER — Tyler police are issuing an advisory to drivers who may want to use a busy intersection. Police say at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to McDonald Rd. at Loop 323 regarding a crash involving an 18-wheeler. A power pole was struck and lines are down in the roadway. All northbound lanes of Loop 323 are blocked by the crash at this time. Officers and emergency personnel are in the roadway. You’re urged to avoid this area if possible. Police say an update will be sent when the road clears.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC