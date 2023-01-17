Traffic advisory in Southeast Tyler

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 12:36 pm

TYLER — Tyler police are issuing an advisory to drivers who may want to use a busy intersection. Police say at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to McDonald Rd. at Loop 323 regarding a crash involving an 18-wheeler. A power pole was struck and lines are down in the roadway. All northbound lanes of Loop 323 are blocked by the crash at this time. Officers and emergency personnel are in the roadway. You’re urged to avoid this area if possible. Police say an update will be sent when the road clears.

