Channing Tatum on his life after divorce and remaking ‘Ghost’

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 12:05 pm

ABC/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum is featured in the new issue of Vanity Fair, which delves into his growing resume as a producer and his life following his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Along the way, the actor/producer dropped news that he and his producing partner "actually have the rights ... to Ghost."

Tatum would play the role made famous by the late Patrick Swayze, whose character comes back to his love after he was murdered in the Oscar-winning film. "[W]e're going to do something different," he explains. "I think it needs to change a little bit."

Tatum also gets into his relationships — his former one with Dewan, the mother of his daughter, Everly, and his current one with Zoë Kravitz.

He says he fought for his marriage to Dewan for a long time, noting that becoming parents to Everly highlighted their very different approaches: “How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Despite calling their split scary and terrifying, he concedes it was "probably exactly what I needed."

He adds, "I don't think I would've ever done the work ... that I had to on myself to really try to figure out what next. ... I just dropped everything and just focused on [Everly]. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends."

Calling himself a serial monogamist, Tatum says he's not sure if he will get married again.

He adds, "In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time."

