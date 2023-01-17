Tyler pastor transitions to pastor emeritus after 40 years

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 12:16 pm

TYLER — A longtime local church leader is moving into a new role after four decades of service. Rose Heights Church in Tyler will be celebrating Lead Pastor Doug Anderson’s 40th year in ministry on Sunday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Pastor Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor for the past 20 of those years, according to a news release. Alongside his wife, Gina Anderson, Pastor Anderson shared with the church on January 15 that he will now be transitioning to pastor emeritus. “Words cannot express the emotion we feel and the love that we feel for this church and this community,” said Anderson as quoted in the release.

Under his leadership, the church launched Tyler’s first community-wide drug prevention campaign, in partnership with TISD and the City of Tyler, according to the release. Church officials say as associate pastor, Anderson also created “The Life of Christ” annual production, which was performed at Caldwell Auditorium each spring. As lead pastor, he’s credited with overseeing multiple building expansions and a brand-new Lindale Campus. He additionally launched a media ministry and weekly TV broadcast which reaches people throughout East Texas and around the world, according to the release.

