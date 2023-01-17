Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend bus explosion deemed accidental

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 9:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Weekend bus explosion deemed accidentalSMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a Saturday evening fire of a school bus converted into a home was accidental. Around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, Smith County Emergency Communications received calls reporting an explosion on Canyon Circle, in northern Smith County. After a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was an accidental fuel-air explosion most likely caused by a propane leak inside the school bus, which had been converted into a tiny home and was occupied by the resident at the time of the explosion, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. The bus was outfitted with gas and electric utilities. The woman who lived there is being treated at Parkland Hospital in Dallas for second-degree burns to her upper body. One dog perished in the fire and one dog survived. The tiny home was a total loss, Hogue said. Dixie, Lindale, and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to the scene Saturday evening, along with UT Health EMS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC