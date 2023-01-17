Weekend bus explosion deemed accidental

January 17, 2023

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a Saturday evening fire of a school bus converted into a home was accidental. Around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, Smith County Emergency Communications received calls reporting an explosion on Canyon Circle, in northern Smith County. After a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was an accidental fuel-air explosion most likely caused by a propane leak inside the school bus, which had been converted into a tiny home and was occupied by the resident at the time of the explosion, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. The bus was outfitted with gas and electric utilities. The woman who lived there is being treated at Parkland Hospital in Dallas for second-degree burns to her upper body. One dog perished in the fire and one dog survived. The tiny home was a total loss, Hogue said. Dixie, Lindale, and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to the scene Saturday evening, along with UT Health EMS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

