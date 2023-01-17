Emerson reveals $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 8:32 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerson is taking public its bid to buy National Instruments for $7.6 billion. Emerson is offering $53 per share in cash, an enhanced offer that was made in November. It initially offered $48 per share in May. Emerson is interested in National Instruments’ differentiated electronic test and measurement offerings and technology stack of intelligent devices, controls and software.

