Jeremy Renner misses his “happy place” while recovering from snow plow accident

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2023 at 5:04 am
Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner continues his recovery in a Nevada hospital following injuries he suffered after a snow plow accident on January 1, but admits he's "missing home."

The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a picture of a snowy area outside of what appears to be his house in Reno, Nevada.

“Missing my happy place…,” read the caption.

The post comes after the 52-year-old actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when his 14,300-pound snowcat ran him over, requiring emergency surgery.

This past Friday, Renner shared a video on his Instagram story in which he updated fans on his condition. The clip showed him being wheeled into a room with a CT scanning machine. “I wish you all a very special night,” read the caption.

