NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 1:22 pm
EL PASO (AP) — During a visit to El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.



