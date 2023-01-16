Call to Artists: Hillside Park Art Wall

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful invites local artists to submit artwork for the Hillside Art Wall by Friday, Feb. 28. According to a news release, the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board will be selecting art pieces that spark creativity, happiness, and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas. The board will announce the winning art pieces on Friday, March 10, and artists will begin painting the panels in early April. The 200-foot wall, built in 2019, currently features 19 original art pieces painted by local artists. The wall was repainted by 19 new artists in 2021 and will continue to feature new artwork every other year. The art can be viewed on the southeast side of Hillside Park, on E. Erwin St.

Artists must submit their artwork and application via email at KTyB@TylerTexas.com. Full details and guidelines for artists are listed on the application found online at this link. For more information, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator Erin Garner at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail KTyB@TylerTexas.com.

