Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for first time

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 12:24 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Houston and Kansas remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after a record weekend of Top 25 losses. Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history. 11 ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. Clemson, Baylor, and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

