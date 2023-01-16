Today is Monday January 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for first time

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 12:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) – Houston and Kansas remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after a record weekend of Top 25 losses. Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history. 11 ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. Clemson, Baylor, and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin, and Missouri.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC