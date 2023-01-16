Baylor out of women’s AP Top 25 for first time since 2004

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 12:22 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Baylor’s 19-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week. Baylor had been in the AP Top 25 since January 2004, including a 21-week run at No. 1 in 2011-12. Only Tennessee and UConn have had longer streaks in the 46-year history of the poll. While Baylor is out, South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel. They have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. Ohio State, LSU, Stanford and UConn round out the top five teams.

Go Back