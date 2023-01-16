Today is Monday January 16, 2023
Officials: Two shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 11:56 am
MARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said officials continue to investigate after the Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that two people were injured and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to HCSO, the two victims were transported to a hospital in Marshall. Deputies from Harrison County assisted Marshall PD in trying to locate the possible suspect, described as a black male wearing black clothing and possibly driving a silver Nissan Murano.



