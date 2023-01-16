BBB accepting nominations for Awards for Excellence

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 11:44 am

TYLER – The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas announces a call for nominations for the 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence. Officials say the awards honor businesses and charities who demonstrate superior integrity, reliability, and trustworthiness. All BBB Accredited Businesses and Accredited Charities who have a physical location within the 19 counties served by BBB Central East Texas are eligible to be nominated and to receive an award. Nominations for businesses are due February 12. Any Accredited Business or Accredited Charity operating in BBB’s service area is eligible to be nominated. The East Texas community will select this year’s recipients via online vote. The awards will be announced May 7. Click here for more details.

