Six shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 10:40 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Six people were gunned down at a central California home Monday in what the sheriff called a targeted attack.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

"We do not believe that this is a random act of violence. We believe that this is very targeted. This was very personal," Boudreaux said. "We also believe that it was a message being sent."

Some victims were found in the house while others were found in the street, Boudreaux said. One man who was found wounded when deputies arrived was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff said.

Story developing...

