Today is Monday January 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texans honor Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 10:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texans honor Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.TYLER — Retired attorney, veteran, and community volunteer Beverly Russell takes the podium as guest speaker at Tyler’s annual interfaith service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Russell says she wanted to know and communicate who Dr. King really was and why he did the things he did — so she did some studying of her own. Russell told KTBB, “He was a man that…from his life experiences decided that…love was the way to break down barriers…make people reflect on their thoughts and their behavior — and that love ultimately could overcome all.”

Russell continued, “After studying and learning more about him and…getting ready for the speech, what I learned was that…he truly made a choice that non-violence was the way to go if we were to move forward as a nation…so that’s what I take away from my study of Dr. King.” Tyler and Longview joined other communities across the nation in celebrating the annual King holiday. Both cities held events beginning Friday and stretching into Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC