TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 10:45 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 16. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew repairing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway. A second crew will be repairing base failures on FM 15, three miles south of SH 64. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from Tom Eubanks Rd. to the south end of FM 2207 at SH 135 N. Work will be north and southbound. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic in all the aforementioned locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

