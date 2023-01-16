In Brief: In brief: ‘Night Court’ reboot guest stars; End of the line for ‘Snowpiercer’, and more

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 8:09 am

Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor and Crashing's Pete Holmes are among the many guests set to appear in the first season of NBC's Night Court revival, according to Deadline. Melissa Rauch will portray judge Abby Stone, the unapologetic optimist daughter of the late Harry Stone -- played in the original series by Harry Anderson, who died in 2018 at age 65 -- as she follows in her father’s footsteps, presiding over a crew of oddballs and cynics. John Larroquette reprises his role as prosecuting attorney Dan Fielding for the sequel. Other season one guests include figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, A.P. Bio's Lyric Lewis, veteran actor Kurt Fuller and Mad TV vet Stephanie Weir, who join previously announced Faith Ford, as Rauch's’s TV mom. Season one of Night Court launches with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, January 17 starting at 8 p.m...

Syfy has renewed Chucky and Reginald the Vampire for a third and second season, respectively. Chucky, which builds on the original Child's Play movies and takes place as a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, ranked as a top 10 cable drama in the 18-49 demo, according to the media company. Reginald the Vampire -- led by Jacob Batalon, star of the Spider-Man films -- was the No. 2 cable drama on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to the studio... (Trailers contain uncensored profanity.)

Snowpiercer, TNT's adaptation of the 2013 Bong Joon-ho sci-fi film, has been scrapped as part of the-cutting measures following Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show’s fourth and final season will not air on TNT despite production having been completed. The show joins a host of other titles Warner Bros. has pulled from various platforms, including the finished Batgirl movie, season two of TBS’ comedy Chad, which ended up at Roku, and HBO Max’s Minx, which landed at Starz...

The Kelly Clarkson Show is eying a move to the East Coast's New York metro tri-state area, which encompasses New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Variety. The daytime chat show, which has been renewed through 2025, has called Los Angeles' Universal lot its home since launching in 2019. Host Kelly Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move east, which would bring the American Idol alum closer to her family and provide "a new adventure for the show, which continues to elevate and evolve," a source tells the outlet...

Netflix has pulled the plug on the Neil Patrick Harris comedy Uncoupled, according to Deadline. The series, in which Harris played a gay man in his mid-forties navigating the single life in New York City after being unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years, barely managed to crack the streamer's weekly top 10, though it should be noted that half-hour series are at a disadvantage due to Netflix's ratings system, which measures hours viewed. Uncoupled also stared Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden...

Legendary screen siren Gina Lollobrigida has died. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the actress once called "the world's most beautiful woman" was 95, and passed away at a clinic in Rome. Her acting career began in 1953 and saw her share the screen with icons including Rock Hudson, Frank Sinatra and Sean Connery. Lollobrigida won a Golden Globe award for 1961's Come September, and her 1968 hit film Buona Sera, Ms. Campbell, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, in part inspired the plot for the Broadway musical and hit film adaptation Mamma Mia!...





