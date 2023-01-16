Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

ByMYRON MEDCALF

With 1 minute, 1 second to play in the first half of his team’s 87-75 win over Robert Morris on Saturday, Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis dribbled in place, shifted left and shot a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of TJ Wainwright.

Swish.

Davis made history, setting an all-time Division I record with the 510th 3-pointer of his career, passing former Wofford star Fletcher McGee (2015-19), who finished with 509.

Davis, a fifth-year standout, made 11 3-pointers in a 41-point explosion that helped snap the home team’s four-game losing streak. He finished the day with 513 career 3s.

“Today, we needed a win really badly,” Davis said after the game. “We lost four in a row. We just needed something that was going to get us going. And I was on a mission today to get us a win.”

Davis also moved up to third all time on the Division I scoring list with 3,232 points.

“It’s unreal still,” Davis said after the game. “It’s always unreal. Even the scoring list is unreal. I just keep doing what I do and live in the moment.”

Davis recently told ESPN that he returned to Detroit Mercy for a fifth year because he wanted to lead the Titans to their first NCAA tournament appearance in more than a decade (2012). He also said history does not mean as much to him as the postseason.

Davis, whose father, Mike Davis, is Detroit Mercy’s head coach, said he had a good feeling after he made a couple of early 3-pointers on Saturday.

“After that third [3-pointer], I knew I was going to be on for the rest of the game,” he said. “I didn’t know how much. But I knew I was going to be.”

Davis’ effort continued the conversation about his possible run at Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring mark of 3,667 points, which Maravich achieved in three years. Davis is just 17 points from tying former Portland State star Freeman Williams (1974-78) for second place all time.

But Davis, who gave Maravich credit for achieving the scoring record without a 3-point line, said he’s not convinced anyone can catch the former LSU and NBA star.

“That’s a hard record to break,” he said, “even for me.”

