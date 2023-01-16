Today is Monday January 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 6:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByMYRON MEDCALF

With 1 minute, 1 second to play in the first half of his team’s 87-75 win over Robert Morris on Saturday, Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis dribbled in place, shifted left and shot a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of TJ Wainwright.

Swish.

Davis made history, setting an all-time Division I record with the 510th 3-pointer of his career, passing former Wofford star Fletcher McGee (2015-19), who finished with 509.

Davis, a fifth-year standout, made 11 3-pointers in a 41-point explosion that helped snap the home team’s four-game losing streak. He finished the day with 513 career 3s.

“Today, we needed a win really badly,” Davis said after the game. “We lost four in a row. We just needed something that was going to get us going. And I was on a mission today to get us a win.”

Davis also moved up to third all time on the Division I scoring list with 3,232 points.

“It’s unreal still,” Davis said after the game. “It’s always unreal. Even the scoring list is unreal. I just keep doing what I do and live in the moment.”

Davis recently told ESPN that he returned to Detroit Mercy for a fifth year because he wanted to lead the Titans to their first NCAA tournament appearance in more than a decade (2012). He also said history does not mean as much to him as the postseason.

Davis, whose father, Mike Davis, is Detroit Mercy’s head coach, said he had a good feeling after he made a couple of early 3-pointers on Saturday.

“After that third [3-pointer], I knew I was going to be on for the rest of the game,” he said. “I didn’t know how much. But I knew I was going to be.”

Davis’ effort continued the conversation about his possible run at Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring mark of 3,667 points, which Maravich achieved in three years. Davis is just 17 points from tying former Portland State star Freeman Williams (1974-78) for second place all time.

But Davis, who gave Maravich credit for achieving the scoring record without a 3-point line, said he’s not convinced anyone can catch the former LSU and NBA star.

“That’s a hard record to break,” he said, “even for me.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC