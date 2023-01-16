Sun sending ’21 MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2023 at 6:08 am

ByALEXA PHILIPPOU

2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a deal that’s expected to be finalized Sunday night, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Jones, a four-time All-Star, requested the trade specifically to New York; she had one more year on her contract with the Sun, who recently brought in a new head coach in Stephanie White.

The Liberty are a burgeoning championship contender with Sabrina Ionescu leading the way. They have also historically tried to court two-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who’s a free agent this year.

Jones — a 6-6 forward/center from the Bahamas — averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this past season, helping lead Connecticut to a second WNBA Finals berth in four years. The Sun are still searching for their first championship.

In another move, the Sun intend to core forward Brionna Jones, a source told ESPN. Jones, 26, averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. The last day to deliver core player designations is Friday.

Go Back