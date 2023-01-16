Jones, Barkley lead Giants to 31-24 playoff win over Viking

January 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8. The Vikings (13-5) turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and 70-plus rushing yards in a postseason game as first-year coach Brian Daboll’s Giants (10-7-1) advanced to play No. 1 seed and NFC East rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for New York.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores and a rushing touchdown to cap the game’s opening possession. The too-short throw to Hockenson was his one glaring mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

