Brady plays down his perfect record against favored Cowboys

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2023 at 6:27 pm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career.

After all, no one has enjoyed more postseason success than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who begins his quest for a record eighth ring when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

Brady owns a slew of playoff records, including most games played (47), wins (35), passing yards (13,049), touchdown passes (86) and Super Bowl appearances (10).

The 45-year-old quarterback, who’s in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, has one more thing going for him:

The Cowboys — 2½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — have never beaten the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Not that Brady believes career accomplishments or being 7-0 against America’s Team, including a 19-3 season-opening win at Dallas four months ago, will have any bearing on the latest matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs also beat the Cowboys and Dak Prescott 31-29 in Tampa to open the 2021 season.

“For me, it’s just a blessing to have those types of memories and experiences. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of great teams that got to this point and then had a lot of big wins,” said Brady, who joined the Bucs in 2020 after a historic two-decade run that saw him win six NFL titles with the New England Patriots.

NFL

Go Back