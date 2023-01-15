DPS Top 10 Texas sex offender has East Texas connection

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2023 at 8:40 am

OVERTON – Police in Overton are asking for help in locating a man convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child in 2002. According to our news partner KETK, officials say 43 year-old Shacory Lee Pryor is also wanted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s office for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and other lesser charges. The DPS website lists Pryor at six feet tall, 180 pounds, black with various body tattoos. Authorities ask that you notify them if you have knowledge of Pryor’s whereabouts.

