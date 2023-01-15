Today is Sunday January 15, 2023
Taylor leads Texas A&M in 94-53 rout of South Carolina

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 9:57 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday.

The Aggies exploded out of the gate, racing to a 32-9 lead with 7:30 left in the first half before the Gamecocks could reach double digits and led, 50-18 by intermission. Texas A&M shot 34 of 62 from the field (54.8%) including 9 of 20 from distance and converted 17 of 21 from the line en route to its sixth straight win.

Taylor finished with 20 points to lead Texas A&M. Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Khalen Robinson chipped in 12 points off the bench. In all, a dozen players figured in the scoring for the Aggies.

Zachary Davis had 13 points to lead South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%), including 6 of 22 from long range. Meechie Johnson had 11 points and three assists.

Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak to South Carolina. The last five losses to the Gamecocks have been by double-digits.



