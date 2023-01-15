No. 10 Texas rallies in 2nd half, tops Texas Tech 72-70

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 9:54 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders’ four-game win streak on the Longhorns’ home court.

Carr’s off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second half started a 20-4 Texas run that pulled the Longhorns out of a 10-point deficit. Texas had rallied from 18 down against TCU a few days earlier, the program’s biggest comeback victory in a decade.

Brock Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:09 to play put Texas ahead 63-58 and Timmy Allen followed with a three-point play. Rice, whose 3-pointer pulled Texas even in the rally, combined with Carr to make four three throws over the final 15 seconds to close out the victory.

Allen scored 17 for the Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12).

Pop Issacs scored 23 points to lead Texas Tech (10-7), which fell to 0-5 in conference play for the first time since 2015. A season after reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the Red Raiders share the Big 12 basement with West Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will rue a missed chance at a big upset, but they may yet get a boost out of this one for the rest of the season. Transfer 6-foot-11 forward Fardaws Aimaq played his first game after a preseason foot injury. Last season’s Western Athletic Conference player of the year at Utah Valley, he had 12 points and five rebounds but also had a key turnover late.

Texas: The Longhorns have survived a run of poor play in the first half of several games. The struggles have come with a rash of early turnovers and defensive lapses. Texas had nearly as many turnovers (seven) as baskets (nine) in the first half as the Red Raiders took a 34-25 lead into the break.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Baylor on Tuesday.

Texas plays at No. 14 Iowa State on Tuesday.

Go Back