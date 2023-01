Boil water notice for Tyler State Park

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 6:04 pm

TYLER – A boil water notice was issued by Tyler State Park Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, this is due to a loss in water pressure. It’s in effect for camping and day use areas, while the blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt. Officials will notify when the boil water notice is no longer active.

