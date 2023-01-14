Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 5:42 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat’s habitat had been “intentionally” cut, police said. The zoo tweeted that the cat named Nova, who weighs about 20-25 pounds , did not appear injured and was found near her original habitat. The search had closed Texas’ largest zoo to visitors while staff and police combed the 100-acre grounds. The zoo announced that Nova had been found just moments after a news conference in which police said a criminal investigation had been opened. Police and zoo officials said they have reviewed surveillance footage but would not say what it showed or whether there were potential suspects.

