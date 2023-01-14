Today is Saturday January 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 5:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr.’s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday.

Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6) with 18 points. DJ Richards added 14 points and eight rebounds for UTSA. Christian Tucker also had eight points.

Charlotte hosts UTEP on Monday and UTSA hosts Rice, also on Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC