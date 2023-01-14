Today is Saturday January 14, 2023
Fausett scores 19 as Southern Utah downs SFA 67-58

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 5:33 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett’s 19 points helped Southern Utah defeat SFA 67-58 on Saturday.

Fausett had 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jason Spurgin scored 15 points while going 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Tevian Jones was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

AJ Cajuste finished with 11 points for the ‘Jacks (13-6, 5-1). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 10 points for SFA. In addition, Nigel Hawkins had eight points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the ’Jacks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Utah hosts New Mexico State while SFA visits Sam Houston.



