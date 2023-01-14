No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State’s 9-game winning streak

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 5:31 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. slammed both of his hands on the court after a layup during TCU’s early go-ahead run, doing his best to work the home fans into more of a frenzy. All of his inside baskets helped, too.

Lampkin scored a season-high 17 points, including back-to-back layups on passes from Mike Miles Jr. in another big burst, and the 17th-ranked Horned Frogs beat No. 11 Kansas State 82-68 on Saturday to end the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.

“I’ve been telling them I’ve been open. Now they’re trusting me,” the 6-foot-11, 263-pound Lampkin said of his teammates. “They’re trusting me better, and my confidence is getting better every game.”

Emanuel Miller scored 23 points and Miles had 13 points with 11 assists for the Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12), who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. Damion Baugh added 11 points.

“I wasn’t making shots early, so you’ve got to do something else to affect the game,” said Miles, who entered as the Big 12′s second-leading scorer at 19.5 points a game.

Kansas State (15-2, 4-1) had gone from unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma State in their first home game as a ranked team in four years on Tuesday, then jumped out to a 11-6 lead in their first road game before Lampkin and TCU took over.

Go Back