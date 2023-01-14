Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2023 at 7:49 am

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since April 2006, when they made their most recent playoff appearance.

“You don’t just feel it at the arena, you feel it out and about in Sacramento,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of the response to the highest-scoring team in the NBA. “It’s genuine. You genuinely feel their joy when you talk to them… We love them to death, and we are happy that we can bring some joy to them.”

Sabonis joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game. Robertson did it 15 times for the Cincinnati Royals.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

“They were making a ton of 3s in transition,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “We are a help team and we’re gonna give up some, but too many.”

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie Metu, Tari Eason and Garrison Matthews were all ejected. Monk and Matthews went face-to-face after a foul was called on Monk during a fast break.

Go Back