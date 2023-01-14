Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys’ playoff visit to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn’t even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media.

“Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I’m not even thinking about them right now.”

The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff.

Here’s the rundown: A career-high 15 interceptions, tied for the NFL lead with Davis Mills of three-win Houston, and a personal-worst streak of seven consecutive games with at least one pick.

Prescott threw a pick-6 in three of the last four regular-season games, the last in a 26-6 loss to Washington when the accuracy from the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of Year was shockingly bad.

For a franchise desperately seeking its first deep postseason run in more than a quarter-century, continued crippling mistakes from the $40 million QB won’t sit well.

Prescott won’t dwell on them, because his life story doesn’t let him. He lost his mother to cancer and a brother to suicide, and has dealt with major injuries two of the past three seasons.

“When you’ve been through what I’ve been through, man, you don’t allow what people say and one performance to dictate who you are or how you’re going to approach the next day,” Prescott said.

