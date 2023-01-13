Today is Friday January 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


6-year-old’s backpack was searched the day of shooting that injured a teacher

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 4:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tony Anderson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- In a town hall meeting with parents, a Virginia school district superintendent said that the backpack of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher in a classroom was searched before the shooting, according to reporting from ABC News affiliate WVEC-TV.

Newport News Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the boy accused in the shooting arrived at Richneck Elementary School late in the morning of Jan. 6, and that his backpack was searched after someone reported he may have had a weapon, according to WVEC-TV.

The person who searched the child's bag didn't find a weapon. A few hours later, 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot. The school district did not say who searched the boy's bag, according to WVEC-TV.

The 6-year-old is accused of shooting Zwerner with a 9mm Taurus pistol in an "intentional" act, police said. She was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The school district said it will install metal detectors in every school.

The Newport News School Board said the first walk-through metal detectors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be installed at Richneck Elementary, board chair Lisa Surles-Law said during a press conference.

The school board said it will purchase 90 walk-through metal detectors which will be put in every school across the district.

The district was able to obtain funds from the city and repurpose funds from the school budget to purchase the metal detectors.

Surles-Law said a decision has not been made on when Richneck Elementary will reopen.

In addition to "state-of-the-art detectors," the district will bolster protocols on handling school violence, including implementing a safety stand down and reviewing student conduct and discipline records, Surles-Law said.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC