Clemson hires TCU OC Riley to spark Tigers’ offense

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 4:15 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to re-energize the Tigers’ slumping offense. The school’s board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year deal that will pay the 33-year-old Riley $1.75 million a season. It’s the first time Swinney has gone outside his staff for a coordinator hire since 2012 when he brought in Brent Venables of Oklahoma to lead the defense. The Tigers hope Riley can have the same spark with the offense as Venables did during his 10 seasons at Clemson.

Go Back