Today is Friday January 13, 2023
Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 2:50 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen came during a hearing held in San Francisco federal court to prepare for a trial scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection. The trial revolves around a 2018 tweet in which he indicated he intended to buy out Tesla shareholders before recanting. Musk’s attorneys last week asked Chen to transfer the trial to a federal court in Texas, where Tesla moved its headquarters in 2021.



